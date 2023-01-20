TOPEKA, Kansas — Washburn University recently announced the students named to its fall 2022 graduating class. These students completed their courses for certificates, associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate degrees.
Among those earning degrees was Rane Pfeifer, from Comfort, who graduated with a Bachelor of Integrated Studies.
