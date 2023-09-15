New year takes flight for Ingram Garden Club as members enjoy hummingbird film, taco lunch

The Ingram Garden Club met Monday, Sept. 11, at the Riverside Nature Center, 150 Francisco Lemos St., to view the documentary, “Hummingbirds: Magic in the Air,” a production from the “Nature” series.
“We learned that the shape of the hummingbirds’ beaks, either long or curved, for example, is determined by their food source, flowers and various other plants,” a spokesperson for the club said. “Found only in the Americas, they feed on insects and nectar from these flowers and plants, up to 1,000 a day.”
