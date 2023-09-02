‘Monarchs and Milkweed’ workshop on tap

FREDERICKSBURG — Friends of the Fredericksburg Nature Center will host a workshop on “Monarchs and Milkweed Propagation II” from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Sept. 13, at the Gillespie County AgriLife Building, 38 Business Court, Fredericksburg.
“This fascinating and educational workshop sponsored by the Friends of the Fredericksburg Nature Center was first held in February of this year,” a spokesperson for the event said in a press release. “Due to the popularity of the workshop, FFNC is repeating it to meet public demand.”
