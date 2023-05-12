On May 9, Mayor Judy Eychner signed a resolution declaring May 13, 2023, as World Migratory Bird Day in Kerrville.
World Migratory Bird Day was established in 2018 in an attempt to strengthen global recognition and appreciation of migratory birds and the urgent need for their conservation. “Kerrville sits in the Central Flyway zone and is blessed with many beautiful migratory waterfowl and shorebirds that are essential to our community’s ecosystem,” a city spokesperson said in a press release. “Migratory birds travel thousands of miles yearly to reproduce, allocate food sources and increase their likelihood of survival.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.