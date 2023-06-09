The Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library will host a special program on landscaping at home in collaboration with the Native Plant Society of Texas.
The informative session will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 10, in the library’s meeting room and aims to inspire and educate individuals about the potential of their landscapes to support pollinators, conserve water and sequester carbon,” according to a city spokesperson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.