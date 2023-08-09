The public is invited to attend an informative native plant talk at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, in the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library meeting room. Sharon Hixon and Becky Leal, Native Plant Society of Texas members, will highlight drought-tolerant native plants.
This program is free and open to the public.
