Kerrville Garden Club kicks off new year

Helping to kick off the Kerrville Garden Club’s new year are, from left, club past presidents SJ Derby, 1014-16, and Pam Ulmstead, 2018-20; guest speaker Gwen DeWitt, past president of the Texas Garden Clubs Inc., 2020-22; and current Kerrville Garden Club President Melayne Arnold.
The Kerrville Garden Club had its first meeting of the 2023-24 year on Monday, Sept. 11. The group welcomed guest speaker Gwen DeWitt, past president of the Texas Garden Clubs Inc., who discussed her love for gardening and sustainable horticulture practices.
The Kerrville Garden Club was organized in 1942 and federated in 1950 in the Texas Garden Clubs Inc.
