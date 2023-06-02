AUSTIN (TPWD) — Each year, on the first Saturday in June, anglers across the state pack their tackle boxes and get their fishing poles ready for the Texas tradition of Free Fishing Day. This year, Free Fishing Day lands on June 3, and Texans can fish on any public waterbody in the state without a fishing license.
“Free Fishing Day is a wonderful opportunity for anglers to share their knowledge, skills, equipment and love for fishing with a new participant,” said Craig Bonds, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Inland Fisheries License director. “We hope those trying fishing on this special day will also learn that purchasing a license is an act of conservation. A fishing license purchase is one of the simplest and most effective way people can support fisheries science and management.”
