The Ingram Garden Club met April 10 at the Glory Community Garden at 200 West Davis St. in Kerrville. Guest speaker was Pam Umstead, a Hill Country Master Gardener and member of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service.
Umstead educated the group on the formation of the Glory Community Garden and its future developments, as well as sponsored activities throughout the year, including concerts, music events, “Learn and Grow” classes, luncheons, festivals and cook-outs.
