Ingram Garden Club welcomes new officers

The Ingram Garden Club recently had its final meeting of the 2022-23 club year in the home of Judy Anderson.
Members enjoyed a potluck lunch and conducted a business meeting before installing officers for the next club year. New officers are Julie Mogenis, president; Christa Mogenis and Barbara Young, first co-vice presidents; Judy Conway, second vice president; Eva Euler and Pati Whetsell, recording co-secretaries; Barbara Brown, historian; Anne Snellgrove, treasurer; Alene Kirklen, parliamentarian; and Judy Anderson, installation officer.
