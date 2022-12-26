Garden club members celebrate holidays with donations to KPA!

Members of the Kerrville Garden Club present donations to Kerrville Pets Alive! From left are Kerrville Garden Club members Rachel Garrison, Janice Walker and Debbie Bacon; Melayne Arnold, Kerrville Garden Club president; Karen Guerriero, KPA! president; Brenda Hughes, KPA! director; and garden club members Patty Zohlen and Jackie Connelly.
Every year, the Kerrville Garden Club selects a local nonprofit to share in the group’s holiday cheer. This year, the local gardeners selected Kerrville Pets Alive! to be the recipient of cash donations made by club members.
A total of $1,750 was collected from club members and donated to KPA!, an all-volunteer, nonprofit organization formed by animal advocates in Kerr County.
