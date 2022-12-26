Garden club members celebrate holidays with donations to KPA!

Members of the Kerrville Garden Club present donations to Kerrville Pets Alive! From left are Kerrville Garden Club members Rachel Garrison, Janice Walker and Debbie Bacon; Melayne Arnold, Kerrville Garden Club president; Karen Guerriero, KPA! president; Brenda Hughes, KPA! director; and garden club members Patty Zohlen and Jackie Connelly. 

 Courtesy

Every year, the Kerrville Garden Club selects a local nonprofit to share in the group’s holiday cheer. This year, the local gardeners selected Kerrville Pets Alive! to be the recipient of cash donations made by club members.

A total of $1,750 was collected from club members and donated to KPA!, an all-volunteer, nonprofit organization formed by animal advocates in Kerr County.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.