FREDERICKSBURG — The Friends of the Fredericksburg Nature Center will host a workshop on Native Bees and Bee Habitat from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, June 16, at the AgriLife Extension Office at 38 Business Court in Fredericksburg.
“In this workshop, attendees will learn about our native bees, their preferred habitat and their importance as pollinators in a healthy ecosystem,” a spokesperson for the event said in a press release. “Participants will also gain information on how to promote healthy native bee populations in their own backyard and even build their own bee house.”
