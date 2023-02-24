Deadly Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease found in Gillespie County

AUSTIN (TPWD) —Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, with the help of the National Wildlife Health Center, has detected the eastward expansion of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus 2 in the state. First found in dead rabbits in El Paso, Terrell, Brewster and Reeves counties, RHDV2 cases have expanded to Gillespie County.
The detection in Gillespie County represents the first wild case of RHDV2 in the Hill Country. TPWD continues to receive and respond to mortality events in wild rabbits and hares across the state. If you notice sick or dead wild rabbits, contact a local TPWD wildlife biologist by visiting https://tpwd.texas.gov/landwater/land/technical_guidance/biologists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.