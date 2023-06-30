City receives award for Parks & Recreation Activity Guide

Shown from left with the 2023 Parks & Recreation Activity Guide Award of Excellence are Director of Parks and Recreation Ashlea Boyle, P&R Recreation Manager Rosa Ledesma, City of Kerrville Multimedia Coordinator Martin Greenwell, P&R Tourism & Event Coordinator Rain Thoreson, and Assistant Director of Parks & Recreation Deidre Flores.
The city of Kerrville’s 2023 Parks & Recreation Activity Guide received an Award of Excellence at the Texas Association of Municipal Officers annual awards banquet June 8 in the Special Publications category for cities with population less than 75,000.
The city’s Activity Guide, which contains information on every park, program and event the Parks and Recreation Department offers throughout the year as well as events at the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library and the Kerrville Police Department, is designed in-house by the Parks and Recreation Department and the city’s Public Information Office.
