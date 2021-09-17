Members and guests of the Kerrville Garden Club received a demonstration and explanation of the principles of floral design from Lynn Bielman, H-E-B Floral Department manager, during the club’s recent meeting. The educational program followed the business portion of the club’s September gathering.
While working on multiple arrangements, Bielman answered questions on materials and techniques for achieving a pleasing design.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.