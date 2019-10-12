The public is invited to attend the monthly meeting of the Hill Country Chapter, Texas Master Natur-alists, to hear a presentation by Robert J. Potts, president and CEO of the Dixon Water Foundation.
The meeting will be Oct. 28 at the Upper Guadalupe River Authority Lecture Hall, 125 North Lehmann Drive. There will be a period of time beginning at 6:15 p.m. to chat with members and guests. Chapter business begins at 6:45 p.m., and the presentation will begin at 7 p.m.
Potts has served as president and CEO of the Dixon Water Foundation, a private foundation supporting healthy watersheds through good land management — with particular emphasis on grazing and range management issues — since 2007.
From 2004-07, Potts was general manager of the Edwards Aquifer Authority, where he oversaw the implementation of the state’s first comprehensive groundwater management permit system, and from 1993-2004 he worked at The Nature Conservancy, where he held several positions, including State Director of Texas. While he was state director, the conservancy more than tripled its preserve lands throughout Texas, including at locations such as Love Creek near Medina, The Davis Mountains, The Devils River, Independence Creek on the Pecos River, the Rio Grande Valley and The Big Thicket.
He previously practiced law with the firm of Baker & Botts in Houston, where he focused on international and corporate issues.
Potts grew up in Corsicana and earned a Juris Doctor degree from Columbia University in 1984 and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Baylor University in 1980.
Texas Master Naturalist, Hill Country Chapter is one of 48 regional Texas Master Naturalist volunteer corps. The local chapter serves Bandera, Edwards, Gillespie, Kendall, Kerr, Kimble, Mason, Menard, Real and San Saba counties. Members receive comprehensive training in natural resource management specific to the Hill Country and share their knowledge to promote conservation and good stewardship in their communities.
The local chapter is a 501(c)(3) organization.
For information about the Hill Country Chapter. contact hillcountry
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.