Holiday plants could be bad for pets

Poinsettias are one of the holiday plants that could negatively affect your pet. The sap of the plant can cause skin irritation — making any kitty grumpy. Eating the plant could cause vomiting.

 DougBennett

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION (Texas A&M University) — As the holiday season brings Christmas trees, decorations and holiday foods, pets may take the opportunity to create mischief. Dr. Murl Bailey, a senior professor at the Texas A&M School of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences, provides some common dangers for pet owners to be aware of throughout the holiday season.

Holiday plants such as Christmas trees, holly and mistletoe can make their way indoors throughout December. The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates that between 25-30 million Christmas trees are sold annually in the U.S. this time of year.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.