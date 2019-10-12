The Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library will host “Gardening 101: All About Alliums” today.
The free program will begin at 10:30 a.m. in the library meeting room, and is part of the library’s series of gardening programs.
Connie Townsend, a Master Gardener through the Hill Country Master Gardeners program, will be guest speaker at today’s program.
She will discuss alliums, including onions, garlic and leeks, and look at the best varieties for our area and how to care for them.
Informational handouts will be available.
This program is open to the public and no registration is required.
Gardening 101 series is a one-hour program touching on gardening topics for our area.
For more information concerning the programs and any other questions, contact the library reference desk at 830-258-1274.
The library is located at 505 Water St.
