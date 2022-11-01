$5K from UGRA will help Hunt School update rainwater catchment system

The Hunt School was the recipient of UGRA’s 2022 Large Rainwater System Incentive Program funding. Shown at the award presentation are, standing, from left, Faith Bradberry, Hunt School science teacher; Luci Harmon, Hunt ISD superintendent; Maggie Snow, UGRA treasurer and outreach and education committee chair; Diane McMahon, UGRA president; and Austin Dickson, UGRA director. Hunt School students are, front row, from left, Catherine Ragsdale, Sienna Motlong, Abigail Livingston, Viola Bulkley, Allisson Garcia, Olivia Spencer, Javier Neave, Ayers Nelson, Preston Davis and Kaylee Nichols. In the second row are, from left, Gilberto Neave, Caleb Chilton, Lizeth Soto, Harper Cobb, Julian Alva and Felipe Falcon.
The Upper Guadalupe River Authority has awarded the Hunt School $5,000 to support improvements to its 20,000-gallon rainwater catchment system.
“This generous grant from UGRA allowed us to repair and upgrade our rainwater catchment system so that it remains useful for the Discovery Garden program and for our hydroponics garden,” said Luci Harmon, Hunt ISD superintendent. “This catchment system was designed by students and is not only important to our garden, but also an important piece of Hunt School history.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.