Gardening 101 will focus on fall plantings

Master Gardener Pat Wolters will discuss growing and harvesting fall vegetables during Saturday’s installment of Gardening 101. The program will begin at 10:30 a.m. in the meeting room at Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library, 505 Water St.
Wolters will share techniques for gardening in raised beds, among other topics, and will answer questions from attendees.
