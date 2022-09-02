AUSTIN – Chronic wasting disease has been discovered in a deer breeding facility in Gillespie County. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and Texas Animal Health Commission are collaboratively working to determine the source and extent of the first positive detection of the disease in this county.
After the mortality of a white-tailed deer on the premises was identified, tissue samples from the 1-year-old buck were submitted by the deer breeding facility as part of a required CWD surveillance program. The samples were tested at the Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory in College Station on Aug. 17 and indicated the presence of CWD. The National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Ames, Iowa, confirmed CWD in those tissue samples on Aug. 30.
