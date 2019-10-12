The Kerrville Garden Club met Sept. 9 at the Oak Hollow Clubhouse for the group’s first meeting of the new year.
Members were greeted by hostesses Peg Hainey, Janice Walker and Debbie Bacon.
After a brief meeting, program chairwoman SJ Derby introduced the speaker, Charles St. John of Especially Yours Flowers. His presentation was “What Makes a Design Special.”
“The program was very interesting and informative,” said Patti Schlessiger, club spokeswoman. “He created two beautiful floral designs, which were raffled off, and won by Pam Umstead, president, and Karen Argence, treasurer.”
Following the presentation, the three hostesses served refreshments to the members and guests.
The Kerrville Garden Club meets on the first Monday of every month, usually in a member’s home.
