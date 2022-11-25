Garden group gets lesson in bugs

The Ingram Garden Club met Nov. 14 at the Riverside Nature Center in Kerrville. “Members enjoyed lunch and the speaker, Molly Keck, an Integrated Pest Management Program Specialist with Texas A&M, through AgriLife Extension in Bexar Country,” a club spokeswoman said in a press release.
In her presentation, “15 Bugs Every Gardener Should Know,” Keck spoke about the recognition and treatment of garden bugs, such as aphids, thrips, fire ants and the squash bug, which are all harmful to both trees and vegetation.
