Ingram Garden Club hears from TGC director

Attending the Oct. 10 meeting of the Ingram Garden Club are, from left, Barbara Young, hostess; Karen Taylor, Texas Garden Club District VII director; and Susan Jansen and Carolyn Worley, co-hostesses.
INGRAM — Members of the Ingram Garden met for the group’s Oct. 10 meeting at Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church in Ingram. Guest speaker was Karen Taylor, Texas Garden Club District VII director, who spoke on the benefits of being a part of Texas Garden Club.
Taylor said those benefits include leadership development and continuing education opportunities, gardening publications, college scholarships, travel opportunities and financial support for community gardening and landscaping programs.
