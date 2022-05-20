Drought, natural disaster relief possible for local ag producers

The USDA recently announced that commodity and specialty crop producers impacted by natural disasters in 2020 and 2021 will soon begin aid totaling $6 billion through the Farm Service Agency’s new Emergency Relief Program to help offset crop yield and value losses.
Agricultural producers whose operations have been impacted by drought or natural disaster events in 2020 and 2021 are being offered emergency relief payments to help offset crop losses, as well as risk management and resilience training by the United States Department of Agriculture.
The USDA recently announced that commodity and specialty crop producers impacted by natural disasters in 2020 and 2021 will soon begin aid totaling $6 billion through the Farm Service Agency’s new Emergency Relief Program to help offset crop yield and value losses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.