The Ingram Garden Club met Monday, Sept. 12, to hear guest speaker Johnny Arrendondo, a wildlife biologist for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.
Arrendondo spoke on the management and conservation of natural resources in and around Kerr County. He said his goal as a biologist for TPWD is education and outreach concerning wild game, non-game, threatened species, exotic and reptile life in this area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.