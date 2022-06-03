Hunt Garden Club installs new officers

In May, the Hunt Garden Club installed officers for the 2022-23 club year. Taking office were Laura Greenwood, president; Nancy Huffman, first vice president programs; Carol Gannaway, second vice president membership; Alice King, third vice president fundraising; Liz Bond, recording secretary; Gretchen Harris, corresponding secretary; Patti Devlin, treasurer; and Elizabeth Cotton, parliamentarian.
Melissa Maynard led the installation with a presentation of rosemary wreaths and personalized poems of inspiration for each officer.
