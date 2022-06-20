Charles Walker, left, of Mountain Home, is awarded $1,500 from Ruth Johnson, Hunt Garden Club Scholarship chair. Walker graduated from Our Lady of the Hills High School and plans to attend Texas A&M University to major in Biology.
Schylar Smith, left, of Ingram, is awarded $1,000 from Ruth Johnson, Hunt Garden Club Scholarship chair. Smith graduated from Harper High School and plans to attend Baylor University and pursue a medical career specializing in podiatry.
Hunt Garden Club Scholarship committee member Liz Reynolds, left, and Ruth Johnson, right, Hunt Garden Club Scholarship chair, present a $500 scholarship to Justin Hardin, of Kerrville. Hardin graduated from Tivy High School and plans to attend either Texas A&M University or Sam Houston State University to major in Animation/Visualization.
The Hunt Garden Club scholarship program awards students in recognition of their academic excellence and service to their schools and community. For the 2021-22 scholarship cycle, the scholarship committee received nine applications that met all the eligibility requirements.
“All applicants were well-rounded students who not only maintained a high academic record, but they also participated in extracurricular activities, volunteered at their schools and in the community and several were also working students,” a spokeswoman for the club said in a press release.
