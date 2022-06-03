New documentary puts focus on Texas nature

“Deep in the Heart” opened at the Rio 10 Cinema in Kerrville on Friday and will continue through Thursday, June 9.
"Join us at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 4, for a special showing that will include a question-and-answer session after the film with producer Jay Kleberg, Tara Bushnoe of UGRA and TPWD fisheries biologist Preston Bean," a UGRA spokesman said.
“Deep in the Heart” is a visually stunning celebration of what makes Texas unique — its diverse landscapes and remarkable wildlife behavior that cannot be found anywhere else in the world.
Told through the eyes of wildlife species ranging from the mysterious blind catfish to the elusive mountain lion, the story follows our ever-changing relationship with the natural world and showcases our ability to destroy, conserve and recover wildlife and the habitat we mutually depend on.
