The Madrona Garden and Social Club will have its monthly meeting at 1 p.m. Thursday in the Parish Hall of St. Christopher’s Church in Bandera.
Sandra Haldeman will offer instructions on making decorative cloth pumpkins for fall.
Attendees are requested to bring 1/4 to 1/2 yard of fabric with a fall print of their choosing, as well as needles, thread, scissors and embroidery floss in a contrasting color to the fabric.
Stuffing and hot glue guns will be available.
The meeting is free and open to the public.
St. Christopher’s Church is at 395 Texas 173 North in Bandera.
