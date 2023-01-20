HUNT — The Hunt Garden Club is now accepting applications for its 2023 scholarship. Applications are due by March 10.
“The Hunt Garden Club began a scholarship program in 2007, and since its inception has awarded over $38,000 to area high school seniors in recognition of their academic excellence and community service,” a spokesperson for the club said in a press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.