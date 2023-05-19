Fundraising deadline looms for holiday street decorations

George Eychner unpacks one of the Christmas tree street decorations destined for dressing up Sidney Baker Street during the 2020 Christmas season. The Kerrville Christmas Lighting Corp. is currently raising funds to purchase an additional 100 trees for display on Main Street/Texas 27, from the Thompson Drive bridge to the intersection of Texas 534 and Memorial Boulevard.
=The streets of Kerrville had been bare of Christmas decorations for many years, but a local organization, the Kerrville Christmas Lighting Corp., came to the rescue in 2020, raising funds to purchase 44 large Christmas trees that have graced Sidney Baker Street for the past three holiday seasons.
Now the nonprofit is at work again, hoping to expand the Christmas tree forest to include Main Street/Texas 27 from the Thompson Drive bridge to the intersection of Texas 534 and Memorial Boulevard.
