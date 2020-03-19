In the 17th Chapter of the Gospel of John, Jesus prays to God for his disciples with gratitude and encouragement as follows:
“‘I have made your name known to those whom you gave me from the world. They were yours, and you gave them to me, and they have kept your word. Now they know that everything you have given me is from you; for the words that you gave to me I have given to them, and they have received them and know in truth that I came from you; and they have believed that you sent me. I am asking on their behalf; I am not asking on behalf of the world, but on behalf of those whom you gave me, because they are yours.’”
Continuing in his prayer, Jesus calls on God to bind his disciples together in unity with him and all believers who come to follow him through their witness:
“‘I ask not only on behalf of these, but also on behalf of those who will believe in me through their word, that they may all be one. As you, Father, are in me and I am in you, may they also be in us, so that the world may believe that you have sent me. The glory that you have given me I have given them, so that they may be one, as we are one, I in them and you in me, that they may become completely one, so that the world may know that you have sent me and have loved them even as you have loved me. Father, I desire that those also, whom you have given me, may be with me where I am, to see my glory, which you have given me because you loved me before the foundation of the world.
‘Righteous Father, the world does not know you, but I know you; and these know that you have sent me. I made your name known to them, and I will make it known, so that the love with which you have loved me may be in them, and I in them.’”
All of us who are bound together in unity with Christ are called to continue to share and grow as his disciples in order that the love of God through Christ will prosper and continue to grow throughout the world.
David Tritenbach is a retired Presbyterian minister.
