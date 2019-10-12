Colton Dixon will headline this year’s Zion Music Fest, set for Nov. 2 at the Texas Rangers Heritage Center in Fredericksburg.
The free event will begin at 5 p.m. and feature a line-up that includes Manic Drive, Tru Serva, Landers Music Co. and special guest speaker Josh Brewer from Lifelight Ministries.
Dixon was a contestant on the seventh season of the television show “American Idol,” placing seventh in the contest and winning a wide following.
“Donations are always welcome to continue offering this event free,” said a spokesman for Know Peace Ministries, which sponsors the event each year. “Proceeds for the event go to a scholarship fund for at-risk students.”
Know Peace Ministries, Inc. is a Texas registered 501(c)3 non profit organization.
For more information on the event, contact Know Peace Ministries Inc. at zionmsicfest@hotmail.com or call 231-425-8923.
