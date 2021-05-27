Christian Assistance Ministry, 521 Barnett St., will open its full ministry to clients on Monday, June 7. During the pandemic, CAM provided food to low income families and those in need of food in a drive-thru format. The organization will now welcome families into the building to take advantage of all ministry services, including food, clothing, utility assistance and prescriptions help. All services are free.
CAM will be open 2-4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Friday and 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday and Friday.
