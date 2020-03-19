Students at St. Peter’s Episcopal School have been busy with a variety of events, including a Texas Independence Day celebration and a visit from the Cat in the Hat.
Students wore their favorite Texas duds, had a chili cook-off, stick horse races, horseshoe contest and learned all about the Lone Star state as they celebrated Texas Independence Day.
They also enjoyed of day with everything based on Dr. Seuss characters — and they even found evidence the famed Cat in the Hat had visited the school, toppling chairs and leaving his paw prints in the school library.
Youngsters had a helping of green eggs and ham and heard some of Dr. Seuss’s famous tales.
To learn more about St. Peter’s School, visit www.stpeters
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.