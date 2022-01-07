Sara Whitten will be the speaker at Lions’ Gate Worship and Intercession Event at The Coming King Sculpture Prayer Garden pavilion at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11.
Whitten is a youth pastor with her husband, Garrett, at Impact Christian Fellowship in Kerrville. She is also an author, a speaker, an “equipper” and is the founder of Arrows of Zion Ministry. She hosts “Hear God Every Day” on Charisma Podcast Network and has been featured on “The Elijah List” website.
