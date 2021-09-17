Students of St. Peter’s Episcopal School, ages 18 months to 5 years old, celebrated Patriot Day. Students dressed in red, white and blue, created patriotic artwork and signs and gathered around the flag pole for the raising of the U.S. flag and to say the Pledge of Allegiance. To learn more about St. Peter’s School, click here.

