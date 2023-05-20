The Doyle Community Center will partner with the YMCA of Kerrville to be the host location for its 2023 Summer Day Camp.
“At summer day camp, kids make friends, gain self-confidence and play through activities that encourage teamwork, sportsmanship and skill development,” a Doyle spokesperson said in a press release. “For the 2023 season, campers will get to enjoy several areas of the Doyle Community, including the Community Center, Carver Park and the Glory Community Garden.”
