The Kerrville chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas will offer two $1,000 scholarships this year to graduating high school seniors.

This is the ninth year that the Joshua D. Brown Scholarship has been offered to a graduating senior in the local chapter’s service area, which includes Kerr, Kendall and Bandera counties.

