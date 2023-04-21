DAR members donate time to clean up Glen Rest

Members of the Major James Kerr Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution pause after cleaning the monument to Capt. Charles Schreiner at Glen Rest Cemetery. From left are Dawn Collum, Catherine Gauldin, Marcy Dunn, Wanda Pooley, Nanette Lund, Janis Arterbury and Judy Carswell. (Courtesy photo by ooley, Nanette Lund, Janis Arterbury and Judy Carswell.
Members of Major James Kerr Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution have been cleaning tombstones at Glen Rest Cemetery in Kerrville since October.
“This project is a historic preservation initiative, and our activities are done with the permission of the Glen Rest Cemetery Association,” a spokesperson for the local group said in a press release. “The Daughters of the American Revolution considers efforts directed toward the preservation of cemeteries and burying grounds, including gravestone and cemetery cleanup, to be meaningful community service.”
