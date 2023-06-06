Jody Janet Jim Parker Amy Wolf (1).jpg

Accomplished 12-year old pianist Parker Wolf takes a picture in Destin, Florida at a family reunion gathering and also provided an impromptu performance for those in attendance. Pictured at back left to right, Jody Wolf, Jim Wolf and Amy Wolf. Pictured at front left to right, Janet Wolf and Parker Wolf.

A pair of Center Point grandparents and Texas natives are quite proud of the work their grandson is currently up to in the field of classical music.

Jim and Janet Wolf are the grandparents of Parker Wolf, a classically trained pianist based out of Pensacola, Florida. Parker is of Korean descent and was adopted by the Wolf’s own son, Jody, a Borene High graduate, and his wife Amy. Jody and Amy met while attending Pensacola Christian College and decided to raise a family there.

