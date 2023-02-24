The Kerrville Tractor Supply will offer customers the opportunity to learn how to care for and manage at at-home flock during their backyard poultry event March 4.
“The popularity of raising backyard poultry continues to grow year after year,” said Mikka Bach, manager of the Kerrville Tractor Supply store. “Many people love the convenience of getting fresh eggs right from their own backyard, but don’t know where to start. Our goal is to ensure that anyone who’s interested in raising a backyard flock has the resources and information needed to do so.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.