ATLANTA, Ga. — Mercer University conferred degrees to more than 2,200 students at five commencements in May at campuses in Atlanta and Macon, Georgia.

Among those receiving their degrees was Kerrville resident Madeleine Londa, who received a Bachelor of Arts from the School of Music.

