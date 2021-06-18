When we lived in rural New Zealand, we were sometimes stopped to let a shepherd on horseback with his faithful sheep dog by his side herd his flock safely across the road to another paddock, as our two wide-eyed boys watched from the back seat of our small car. We were impressed by the gentle care with which the shepherd guided the woolly procession.
The gospel of John chapter 10 is one of the New Testament’s most beloved images of Jesus and his relationship with his followers: "I am the good shepherd. The good shepherd lays down his life for the sheep. … I am the good shepherd. I know my own, and my own know me."
