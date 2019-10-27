Have you ever considered that the colonization of this state by Stephen F. Austin — the “Father of Texas” — was a probable cause of the American Civil War?
This week at Dynamic Learning Institute, Don Frazier volunteered his robust Texas History story-telling skills and extensive Texas studies research to lead an audience to this surprising conclusion.
We were entertained by Frazier’s colorful presentation filled with insightful nuggets of knowledge.
The class gifted treasures of learning that helped us understand how Texas was both a vital cause of the Civil War and a direct beneficiary of this terrible conflict. The class concluded with DFrazier expressing, “After the war, Texas resembled what the Confederacy would have looked like if the South would have prevailed in the War Between the States.”
“How Texas Won the Civil War” is a fitting introduction to the next DLI class, “The Western Cattle Trail.” Bill Rector will share his research into how circumstances in Texas after the war led to Kerrville becoming an entrepreneurial center of what is now commonly known as the Wild West. It’s a fascinating story of open range longhorn cattle, emancipated slaves and Hill Country entrepreneurs like Charles Schreiner.
DLI instructors invest countless hours preparing to bring their expertise to you. When we enjoy dynamic presentations like Frazier’s, it makes me wish all of Kerrville would have enjoyed what many evaluations called “an outstanding learning experience.”
We hope you will plan to register for the final
three DLI classes offered this fall for your learning pleasure.
THE WESTERN CATTLE TRAIL: 6 P.M., OCT. 29, DIETERT CENTER
Kerr County historian Bill Rector leads “The Western Cattle Trail,” which will bring alive many insightful aspects of Kerrville’s Old West entrepreneurial roots for your learning enjoyment. His story of the Western Cattle Trail centers around a 19-year-old orphan from Alsace, France.
In 1857, this young man left a three-year stent as a Texas Ranger to purchase, with the help of a brother-in-law, a small general store at Camp Verde, a military outpost in Kerr County.
At Camp Verde, young Charles Schreiner sold goods to soldiers and began a mercantile business that gradually contributed to Kerrville becoming an economic engine of the Wild West.
Rector developed this DLI class to help our present-day community find appreciation in the significant role that Kerrville and its founding fathers played in Texas history.
ROADS LESS TRAVELED: HOLY SITES OUTSIDE ISRAEL: 6 P.M., NOV. 5, DIETERT CENTER
This class will be a pictorial travelogue of biblical and early Christian sites in Near East areas surrounding Israel.
“Many have visited Israel and/or traveled in the footsteps of Paul,” said instructor Ted Schulenberg. “Yet, few have enjoyed the opportunity to visit equally compelling sites in the surrounding areas. If that’s (interesting to) you, this class is for you.”
THE STORIES BEHIND OUR FAVORITE CHRISTMAS MUSIC: 6 P.M., DEC. 5, DIETERT CENTER (INCLUDES DIETERT’S HOLIDAY TREATS)
Christmas is the most musical time of year. Every year, we are surrounded by our favorite Christmas songs, carols and hymns. Yet, we often enjoy this wonderful music without knowing the stories behind the music.
Join musician Larry Hess as he shares the intriguing backstories of the Christmas music that we look forward to each holiday season.
Holiday sweaters are encouraged, and Dietert’s holiday treats will be enjoyed by all Dynamic learners.
HOW TO REGISTER
To register for DLI classes, call 830-792-4044 Monday through Friday, or register online at www.clubed.net.
Class registration fees of $20 defer DLI expenses. Enjoy online DLI class previews at www.DLIkerrville.com. Classes are free if you request a scholarship when you call.
Remember: Learning is a treasure that follows its owner everywhere!
