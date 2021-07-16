The Doyle Community Center was the recipient of a $2,500 donation from Hill Country Telephone Company and a matching grant amount from CoBank. Representatives of the Doyle Community Center are, from left, Karen Mattox, Allen Hatten, Lois Shaw, Marc Hess with HCTC, Alexis De Sela and Yolanda Melendez.
INGRAM — Hill Country Telephone Co., headquartered in Ingram, announced its participation in CoBank’s 2021 Sharing Success Program will result in a total charitable contribution of $20,000 to local organizations.
“We are pleased to be able to give back to organizations that truly make a difference in our communities,” said R. Craig Cook, chief executive officer of HCTC.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced “tight grid conditions” related to outages and increased June usage of power. ERCOT has requested everyone set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher. Supposedly, this decreases usages by 6-8%. The request lasts through Friday, June 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.