HCTC donation to Doyle Community Center

The Doyle Community Center was the recipient of a $2,500 donation from Hill Country Telephone Company and a matching grant amount from CoBank. Representatives of the Doyle Community Center are, from left, Karen Mattox, Allen Hatten, Lois Shaw, Marc Hess with HCTC, Alexis De Sela and Yolanda Melendez.

 Courtesy

INGRAM — Hill Country Telephone Co., headquartered in Ingram, announced its participation in CoBank’s 2021 Sharing Success Program will result in a total charitable contribution of $20,000 to local organizations. 

“We are pleased to be able to give back to organizations that truly make a difference in our  communities,” said R. Craig Cook, chief executive officer of HCTC. 

