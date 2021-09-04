The Kerrville Rotary Club recently dedicated a Saturday morning to cleaning up along the River Trail path as part of the Upper Guadalupe River Authority’s annual River Cleanup program.
Rotarians picked up debris from Louise Hays Park to Lehmann Park. The group included members of the noon Rotary Club, which meets at lunchtime every Wednesday at the Kerrville Kroc Center, as well as members from the Tivy High School Interact Club and the evening Rotary Satellite Club.
