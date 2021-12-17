Jim Stanley is among the first class of the Hill Country Chapter of Texas Master Naturalist. That was in 2002. On Dec. 4, Stanley was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the chapter’s Master Naturalist Volunteer Appreciation Party at Camp Capers on the Guadalupe River in Welfare.

A native Texan, Stanley has degrees in chemistry from Texas Tech University and Indiana University. After a career in academia and industry, he and his wife, Priscilla, retired to the Hill Country in 2000. Besides becoming a Master Naturalist, Stanley has been active with the Native Plant Society of Texas and Riverside Nature Center.

