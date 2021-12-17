Master Naturalist Jim Stanley watches a presentation at the Texas Master Naturalists Hill Country Chapter annual member meeting on Saturday, Dec. 4, at Camp Capers in Waring. Stanley was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award for his contributions to the program for more than 30 years.
Jillian Smith
Jim Stanley and Vern Crawford at the annual Hill Country Chapter of the Texas Master Naturalists Volunteer Appreciation Party.
Jillian Smith
Master Naturalist Jim Stanley speaks with fellow master naturalists at the Texas Master Naturalists Hill Country Chapter annual member meeting on Saturday, Dec. 4, at Camp Capers in Waring.
Jim Stanley is among the first class of the Hill Country Chapter of Texas Master Naturalist. That was in 2002. On Dec. 4, Stanley was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the chapter’s Master Naturalist Volunteer Appreciation Party at Camp Capers on the Guadalupe River in Welfare.
A native Texan, Stanley has degrees in chemistry from Texas Tech University and Indiana University. After a career in academia and industry, he and his wife, Priscilla, retired to the Hill Country in 2000. Besides becoming a Master Naturalist, Stanley has been active with the Native Plant Society of Texas and Riverside Nature Center.
