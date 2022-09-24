Southern Oaks Church will host a Women’s Event, featuring the “Going Beyond” simulcast with Priscilla Shirer, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8.
“This event brings women together for a day of powerful teaching, worship and prayer,” a spokesperson for the church said in a press release. “Along with Priscilla Shirer, one of today’s top Bible teachers, Christian recording artist Anthony Evans will lead worship via simulcast.”
